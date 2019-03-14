Vail Resorts (MTN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry over the past year and may continue to do so after the company reported better-than expected results in the first quarter of 2019. Total revenues in the quarter grew 15.7% year over year on the back of increased season pass sales. Total revenues were favored by growth in each segment. Also, Vail Resorts’ season pass and large ski offerings have driven incremental growth. A full-proof business model and various guest-centric offerings position the company on a growth trajectory. Further, increased focus on mergers and acquisitions, along with effective marketing techniques, bode well. However, increased expenses from operations, acquisitions and pertinent weather-related woes continue to hurt the company’s profitability. Moreover, intense competition from various modes of entertainment provider is a concern.”

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $302.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $72,303,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 388,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

