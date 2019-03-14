Valueact Capital Master Fund, Sells 1,395,000 Shares of Arcosa Inc (ACA) Stock

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ACA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 315,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,421. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

