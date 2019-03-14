ValuEngine Downgrades Wabash National (WNC) to Strong Sell

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Wabash National stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $759.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

