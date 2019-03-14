ValuEngine Lowers ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) to Hold

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $101.48 and a one year high of $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 631.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

