ValuEngine Lowers Spark Energy (SPKE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spark Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.08%.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO Nathan Kroeker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spark Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spark Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.