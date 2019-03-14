Valvoline (VVV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

VVV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 11,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,058. Valvoline has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,023.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $110,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 48,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

