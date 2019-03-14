Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 840,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,438,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 237,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,906,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,271 shares of company stock worth $4,862,179. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $253.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

