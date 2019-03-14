Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,709. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

