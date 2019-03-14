Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.32. The company had a trading volume of 352,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,091. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $135.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Stake Lessened by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv-stake-lessened-by-mosaic-family-wealth-llc.html.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.