Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,372 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,166,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 859.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,264,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,552,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 34,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.92. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,788. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $190.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

