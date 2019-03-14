Venn Life Sciences (VENN) Trading Up 10.3%

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 581,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,778% from the average daily volume of 30,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Ryan sold 138,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £2,773.44 ($3,623.99).

About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

