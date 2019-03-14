Vera Bradley (VRA) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.08–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $86-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.14 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Wallstrom bought 8,770 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,532.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $117,910.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,163 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,889 shares of company stock worth $2,962,895 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/vera-bradley-vra-releases-q1-2020-earnings-guidance.html.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.