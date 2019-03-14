VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (VWDRY) and CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (CYGIY) Critical Survey

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and CYBERAGENT INC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $11.97 billion 1.45 $807.81 million N/A N/A CYBERAGENT INC/ADR $2.79 billion 1.56 N/A N/A N/A

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CYBERAGENT INC/ADR.

Dividends

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Profitability

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and CYBERAGENT INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 6.75% 22.13% 5.92% CYBERAGENT INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and CYBERAGENT INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 CYBERAGENT INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR beats CYBERAGENT INC/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games. It also operates a programming school for kids; and provides application and reward points exchange platform services. In addition, the company offers services in the areas related to Internet. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

