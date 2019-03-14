Victoria PLC (VCP) Insider I Alexander Anton Purchases 200,000 Shares

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) insider I Alexander Anton purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £642,000 ($838,886.71).

LON:VCP opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29. Victoria PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

