Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 78,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 100,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/vident-investment-advisory-llc-has-1-71-million-position-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.