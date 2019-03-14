Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop also posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vipshop by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 2,949,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,139,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

