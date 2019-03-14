Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) Holdings Reduced by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,113,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,422 shares during the period. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF worth $49,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:NFLT remained flat at $$24.07 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,686. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

