Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 879.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 24,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,185,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $597,309.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,416,984 over the last three months. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTU opened at $53.54 on Thursday. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

