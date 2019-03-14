VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Stock

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Twenty-First Century Fox makes up about 0.6% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3,079.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 406,695 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,130,000 after buying an additional 700,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,779,105.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 213,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,957. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

