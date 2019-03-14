VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.16 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Stock

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jump Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Trading LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,313.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 881,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,253,000 after acquiring an additional 861,511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $156.47. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,460. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $164.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

