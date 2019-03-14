VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $474,000 in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Stock

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 56.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 43.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,856,000 after purchasing an additional 499,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,242,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $474,000 in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/visionpoint-advisory-group-llc-invests-474000-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa-stock.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.