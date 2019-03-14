VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,840 iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 165.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 305.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,886,000 after buying an additional 990,725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.75. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

