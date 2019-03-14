Voise (VOISE) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Voise has a total market cap of $307,432.00 and $103.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voise token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. During the last week, Voise has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00380110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.01674819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00227299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004818 BTC.

About Voise

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,625,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

