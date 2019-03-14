Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €180.00 ($209.30) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €201.00 ($233.72) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €190.30 ($221.28).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €145.54 ($169.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1 year high of €179.60 ($208.84).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

