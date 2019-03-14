Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Director Sells $2,340,340.02 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $2,340,340.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,558,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,844,774.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,766,000 after acquiring an additional 756,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vonage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,753,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,956,000 after acquiring an additional 271,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vonage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,776,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,267 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vonage by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,218,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

