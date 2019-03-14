vSlice (VSL) Market Cap Reaches $64,122.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $64,122.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00388057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.01700736 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00235045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004988 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

