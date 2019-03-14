Vulcan Materials (VMC) Position Lessened by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 44,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 148,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,171,000 after buying an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $8,890,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $109.60. 3,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,592. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $318,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

