W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $288,000 Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,001 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Argus cut their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Shares of DWDP opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

