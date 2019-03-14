Walker & Dunlop (WD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE WD opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $214.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 62,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $3,136,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,507.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $580,341.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,887 shares of company stock worth $7,184,353 over the last ninety days. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

