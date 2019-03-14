Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brightworth grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,901,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,336,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

