Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX):

3/13/2019 – SB One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/5/2019 – SB One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/28/2019 – SB One Bancorp had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, "We expect a smooth transition and expect the company to continue executing on its current strategy. 2018 was a busy and productive year for SB One, with two acquisitions closed and a corporate rebranding. 2019 is shaping up to bear the fruits of the prior year's efforts, which should manifest in improved earnings power and profitability. We continue to see multiple catalysts for the stock to close the valuation gap with peers, including: 1) successful conversion/integration of Enterprise Bank, 2) improved profitability in 2019, and 3) above-peer organic balance sheet growth. We believe the risk/reward profile is favorable today, with shares trading at a discount to peers on both a P/E (10.0x 2019E vs. 12.3x peers) and P/TBV (1.4x vs. 1.5x peers) basis. Our rating remains Outperform with a price target of $28.""

2/27/2019 – SB One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/20/2019 – SB One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/14/2019 – SB One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2019 – SB One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2019 – SB One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2019 – SB One Bancorp was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

1/16/2019 – SB One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. "

SB One Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.53. 5,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,086. The stock has a market cap of $215.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

