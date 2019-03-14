Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Lowered by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,344 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after buying an additional 65,517,025 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after buying an additional 12,337,098 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 21,307,608 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,820,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,166,000 after buying an additional 180,608 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,545,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,097,000 after buying an additional 839,794 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

