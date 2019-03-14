Wendys Co (WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.86 Million

Analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to report sales of $399.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.20 million and the lowest is $393.65 million. Wendys reported sales of $380.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,313. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

