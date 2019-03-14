West Mountain Environmental (WMT) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a daily sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

West Mountain Environmental has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Company Profile

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

