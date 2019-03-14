West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $7,511,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.40. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

