West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th.

Shares of WST opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.38 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst-shares-bought-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.