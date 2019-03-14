Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Position Cut by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HIX stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 262,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,518,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,479,481 shares of company stock worth $8,935,194 over the last three months.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/western-asset-high-income-fund-ii-inc-hix-position-cut-by-1607-capital-partners-llc.html.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.