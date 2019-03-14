Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Western Gas Partners worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Gas Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. M Partners raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of Western Gas Partners stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $557.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.02%.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

