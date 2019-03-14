Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson worth $33,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

WLTW stock opened at $171.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,616.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $343,668.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

