Wispr (WSP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded up 136.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Wispr has a total market capitalization of $141,571.00 and $2.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wispr has traded 117.7% higher against the dollar. One Wispr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Wispr Coin Profile

Wispr (CRYPTO:WSP) is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 29,176,980 coins and its circulating supply is 27,875,353 coins. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech.

Buying and Selling Wispr

Wispr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wispr using one of the exchanges listed above.

