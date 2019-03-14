WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Holdings Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WNS were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. WNS has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

