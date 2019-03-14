Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.10 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WOR traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,876. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $916,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,447.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

