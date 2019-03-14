Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.73. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.