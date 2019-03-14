X-Coin (XCO) Market Cap Achieves $19,278.00

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. X-Coin has a total market cap of $19,278.00 and $0.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-Coin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Coin Profile

X-Coin (XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-Coin’s official website is x-coin.info.

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.