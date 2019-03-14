Xebec Adsorption Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 million and a PE ratio of -46.07.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

