Yale University Has $242.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Yale University increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 35.6% of Yale University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yale University’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $242,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 772,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,430,000 after purchasing an additional 101,355 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 245,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 29,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

