Yeti (YETI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 890,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,706,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 35.49.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,483,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,452,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yeti Holdings, Inc designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others.

