Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.13. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.88 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 496,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

