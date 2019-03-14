Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.83 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $47.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.65 million and the highest is $51.63 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $44.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $195.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $212.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $194.12 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $195.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $245,200 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 215,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,320. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $844.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply