Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.05 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post sales of $22.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $109.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.08 million to $143.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $187.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 366.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,926. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $670,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,182.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Earnings History and Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

